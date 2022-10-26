(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Guffey, a 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog

Guffey is a very sweet friendly dog that likes to meet new people. He loves going on walks to explore the outdoor world and wiggles with excitement.

For more information on Guffey, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here.

Guffey’s adoption fee is $200, which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.