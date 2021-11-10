Meet FOX21’s Pets of the Week, Buddy and Kylie, and learn how to help homeless pets this Thanksgiving

FOX21 — Meet FOX21’s Pets of the Week, Buddy and Kylie!

Buddy and Kylie are 8-year-old terrier mixes. They came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) because their owner could no longer care for them.

Buddy and Kylie

Although they are nervous around strangers, they warm up fast and are wonderful with their people. They also love children.

Buddy and Kylie are littermates and have always been together. They would love a home together in order to spend the rest of their days in your lap!

HSPPR Upcoming Events

Thanksgiving is coming up and the HSPPR is working to help homeless pets celebrate. The organization is raising funds to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless pets it cares for.

You can donate a sweet potato side, a turkey dinner, or a pumpkin pie dessert to help the HSPPR’s homeless pets feel thankful this Thanksgiving.

If you would like to donate, visit HSPPR’s website here.

The organization will be passing out pumpkin pies, turkey biscuits, turkey cat food and sweet potato bites on Thanksgiving to make sure the pets in its care have a nice holiday!

Pet of the Week Tip:

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while it can be a fun holiday for people and pets alike, there are lots of foods that can make your pets sick. What should pets not eat this thanksgiving?

Overindulging in the family feast can be unhealthy for humans, but even worse for pets. A tiny bit of turkey meat (no bones) or unbuttered vegetables should be fine, but don’t feed your pet any meat with bones.

Onions, raisins and grapes can be poisonous to pets.

Don’t give them any dessert from the table at all including chocolate as it is very harmful to pets and yeast dough can cause bloating.

If you believe your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t have, call your veterinarian or an emergency vet clinic immediately.