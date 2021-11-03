Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Ruger, and learn about this year’s Whisker Ball

FOX21 — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Ruger!

Ruger is a 10-year-old male German Shepherd/Husky mix. He came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender. Ruger is not fully socialized with other dogs and is not great with cats, but he would love to find a home he can retire in and have a human companion.

Did we mention that Ruger is super cute and has one blue eye?

Ruger; picture courtesy of HSPPR

Ruger’s adoption fee is $75, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license and a microchip.

Upcoming Events at HSPPR

HSPPR’s Whisker Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Pueblo Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person with all proceeds going to help the animals at the shelter in Pueblo.

The evening will include a 3-course gourmet dinner with wine, a silent auction, a live auction and, everyone’s favorite, the pet parade of adoptable animals!

Furry Guests Welcome

Participants are not only encouraged to get dressed up and get out of the house, but also to bring their well-behaved dogs to join in the fun!

Dogs are welcome to join guests at their table and are encouraged to dress in their finest attire.

If you don’t have a dog and are looking to add a new member to your family, the HSPPR will have lots of adoptable puppies, cats, and other furry friends for you to visit.

Silent/Live Auction

Jewelry, art, certificates to some of Pueblo’s favorite restaurants, and handmade quilts will be featured during this year’s silent auction. In addition, guests can enter to win a dream vacation getaway to Mexico.

During the live auction, guests will have a chance to score a vacation home in Tuscany, a vacation home on a golf course in South Carolina, a sightseeing flight over Pueblo, a Bronco’s Bash, which includes a private car to Denver, dinner and premium tickets to a Bronco’s game, a getaway to Crested Butte and much more!