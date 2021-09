COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21’s Pet of the Week is Pom Pom!

Pom Pom is a six-year-old Pomeranian who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region after her original owners found that they were no longer able to care for their pet.

She is looking for a family willing to help her with her medical issues, and she is comfortable around other dogs, cats and children.

PET OF THE WEEK: I am just in love with this sweet girl named Pom Pom! She is a 6yo Pomeranian who came in to @HSPPR b/c her family could no longer care for her. She’s a fluffy butt who gets along with dogs, cats and kids. Make her yours TODAY! #adoptme #adoptable #Pomeranian pic.twitter.com/70BY3za6iB — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) September 22, 2021

Her adoption fees are only $300 with a free veterinarian exam voucher, vaccinations, microchip and one year pet license.