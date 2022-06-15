COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Mochi, a 3-year-old Gold Retriever.

Mochi came to HSPPR as a stray, and according to HSPPR he loves attention from people, walks well on a leash and settles in nicely to hanging out at home.

You can visit Mochi at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (610 Abbot Ln in Colorado Springs) to see if he would be a good fur-ever fit for your family!

Mochi’s adoption fee is $300, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 1-year dog license and 30 days of pet health insurance. He is already neutered and will be seen by the groomer before he is available for adoption.

As the summer heat picks up remember to keep in mind the temperature of the asphalt. If the air temperature is 77°, the asphalt temperature can be up to 125°. Or if it’s 87° outside, the asphalt can feel like 143° so paws will get burned.

Remember if it’s too hot for your bare feet, it’s too hot for theirs!

See more of Mochi, plus learn about the dangers of hot asphalt in the video player above!