Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Mia!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21’s Pet of the Week is Mia!
Mia is a 1-year-old spayed black cat who arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) with her litter of kittens. HSPPR sent the whole family into a loving foster care home until the kittens were old enough for adoption and now it’s their mama’s turn!
Mia is very mellow, gentle and kind. She loves affection from everyone except doggie friends!
Her adoption fee is $100, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 1-year dog license, and a microchip.