Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Mia!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21’s Pet of the Week is Mia!

Mia is a 1-year-old spayed black cat who arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) with her litter of kittens. HSPPR sent the whole family into a loving foster care home until the kittens were old enough for adoption and now it’s their mama’s turn!

PET OF THE WEEK: Mia here is a petite 1yo who recently had a litter of kittens. They are old enough to be on their own so mama here is ready to be taken care of for a change! Mia is mellow, gentle and kind and loves attention. Make her yours today @HSPPR! #adoptme #adopt #cats pic.twitter.com/OAkXOe48YJ — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) September 15, 2021

Mia is very mellow, gentle and kind. She loves affection from everyone except doggie friends!

Her adoption fee is $100, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 1-year dog license, and a microchip.