FOX21 — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Maggie!

Maggie is a 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog. She came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender because her family was moving and could not take her with them.

A few important notes about Maggie:

She is not fully socialized with other dogs and would do best in a household without other dogs.

She has a strong prey drive and cannot live with small animals, including dogs.

She takes a moment to warm up, but then she is playful. She loves pets and scratches!

To learn more about Maggie, visit HSPPR to set up your free behavior consultation and visit with Maggie herself!

Maggie’s adoption fee is $25, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 1-year dog license and a microchip.

Pet of the Week Tips:

What are some ways to avoid fence fighting with other dogs when on walks in the neighborhood?

Avoid! Keep a mental note of yards that have extra rambunctious dogs in them and try to avoid walking next to that fence.

Rearrange! Rearrange your walk route as much as you can for a peaceful environment setting.

What do you do when a dog becomes reactive when it sees another dog while on a walk?

Find a distance where the dog is not reacting and reward him/her for their behaviors.

Try turning the other way.

Distract with food.

Remember, if you aren’t enjoying your walk, then your dog probably isn’t either. Don’t be scared to learn some new tactics to make walks enjoyable!