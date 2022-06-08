COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Jaeden, a 1-year-old black and white domestic shorthair cat!

Jaeden came to HSPPR as a stray, and according to HSPPR is very sweet and loves attention from people. He also loves to lean into your petting and talk to you with soft vocals.

You can visit Jaeden at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (610 Abbot Ln in Colorado Springs) to see if he would be a good fur-ever fit for your family!

Jaden’s adoption fee is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance, and he will be neutered soon. Plus, June is Adopt A Shelter Cat month at HSPPR and Jaden and all of kitty friends are 50% for the entire month!

There are currently more than 30 cats available for adoption at HSPPR and many more will be ready soon.

See more of Jaeden, plus learn why shelter cats are a great choice, in the video player above!