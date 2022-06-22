COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region are featuring Charli, a 4-year-old Labrador-Retriever mix!

Charli was an owner surrender to HSPPR and is a little on the shy side, so a quieter, more mature home may be best. HSPPR says Charli knows how to “sit” and will warm up with some treats.

You can visit Charli at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (610 Abbot Ln in Colorado Springs) to see if she would be a good fur-ever fit for your family!

Charli’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance, and a 1-year dog license – she is already spayed.

See more of Charli, plus learn some tips on planting a pet-safe garden, in the video player above!