COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Chance, a 1-year-old Beagle mix that came to the shelter as an owner-surrender.

HSPPR says Chance is is sweet and affectionate and loves to cuddle. He also loves to go on walks, explore the outdoors, and is playful with other dogs.

You can visit Chance at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs) to see if he would be a good fur-ever fit for your family!

Chance’s adoption fee is $100, which includes a voucher for veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance, and a 1-year dog license. He is already neutered and ready to go home today!

Chance would normally be $200 but HSPPR is running a sale until July 2nd, all dogs 1-year and older are 50% off.

See more of Chance, plus learn some tips on planting a pet-safe garden, in the video player above!