Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Arthur!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This week’s Pet of the Week is Arthur!

Arthur is a 5-year-old Pit Bull mix. He came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a stray after he was found tied to a parking meter outside of Phantom Canyon.

Arthur is a little shy when it comes to other dogs, but he has been working to overcome his fear at the humane society.

Arthur’s adoption fee is $100, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license (for dogs only, not cats) and a microchip.

To learn more about Arthur as well as how to help other fearful pups become braver, watch the video above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 