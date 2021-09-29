Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Arthur!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This week’s Pet of the Week is Arthur!

Arthur is a 5-year-old Pit Bull mix. He came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a stray after he was found tied to a parking meter outside of Phantom Canyon.

Arthur is a little shy when it comes to other dogs, but he has been working to overcome his fear at the humane society.

Arthur’s adoption fee is $100, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license (for dogs only, not cats) and a microchip.

To learn more about Arthur as well as how to help other fearful pups become braver, watch the video above!