Meet Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce new CEO & president: Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce appointed Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer to be the new chief executive officer and president on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Today she held a meet and greet prior to her attaining the role on Jan. 1, 2022.

With over 25 years of business community and economic development, Reeder Kleymeyer told FOX21 that she was excited to bring her expertise to Colorado.

“It’s easy to point out the beautiful mountains and the lifestyle is just amazing,” Reeder Kleymeyer said. “And I would say that’s what drew me to Colorado — especially Colorado Springs. But I’m staying because of the people and because of the opportunity.”

A couple of things Reeder Kleymeyer highlighted that she wanted to prioritize once she took over the role included continuing the chamber’s goal to support and help businesses recover after the COVID-19 pandemic as well as giving businesses a voice and maintaining the relationship the chamber has held with them.

“I look forward to helping champion the 1,300 members representing 93,000 employees for Colorado Springs. It’s very important we use our collective power to influence where the business community goes in the future,” Reeder Kleymeyer said.

She did admit that with any new role there would be some challenges, especially with the priorities in place for the economic future of the city.

“But that’s a wonderful problem to have, to have growing pains as a community. So, I feel up for the challenge and look forward to being on the team to help solve it,” Reeder Kleymeyer said.

She will join the current chamber and EDC’s president and CEO Dirk Draper on Monday, Nov. 29, for a smooth transition before his retirement.