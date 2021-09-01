Meet Archer, FOX21’s Pet of the Week!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) introduced our FOX21 Morning News Team to Archer Wednesday morning.

Archer is a 4-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. He was brought to HSPPR when his owner moved and couldn’t take him along.

Archer loves to play fetch but hasn’t quite figured out that he has to give the ball back. He is very friendly and loves attention.

Archer is a big boy and will need a regulated diet and plenty of exercise in his new home.

Watch the video on this page to learn all about Archer and how to adopt a pet from our local humane society.