Medical students spend Valentine’s Day with local kid patients

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several third-year medical students at the Colorado School of Medicine spent their Valentine’s Day handing out balloons and cards to the kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

“This is our first time handing them out here at the Colorado Springs location. Historically, we’ve done it up in Denver at Children’s Colorado at Anschutz,” Tosin Adebiyi, a third-year medical student who helped out said.

The third year of medical school is generally the first time students get to interact with patients, so this was a learning experience for them, according to the hospital.

“I think it reminds them that they are still human. Being in the hospital you can’t see your friends. You can’t play outside. Even a little card and seeing the music notes. It’s like I’m still here, people still care about me,” Adebiyi said.

Some of the soon-to-be doctors that attended want to eventually work in pediatrics.

“Normally they see us come in with a stethoscope and were listening to their heart but today were bring balloons and cards,” Adebiyi said.