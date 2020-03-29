Medical students hold donation drive collecting personal protective gear for hospital workers

COLORADO SPRINGS – A group of medical students who are no longer in class due to the coronavirus, decided to start a donation to help those they were previously learning from.

“Medical students aren’t allowed to be in the clinics. So, I had to find something else,” Kiley Schlortt a first year medical student said.

Schlortt said she was attending medical school in Arkansas but had to move back home to Colorado Springs because her school closed due to coronavirus. She said all of her classes have been moved to online.

“Our doctors, nurses and technicians are at a high risk right now. They are treating people with coronavirus and they have to stay healthy,” Schlortt said.

She started a donation drive collecting facemasks, gloves, cleaning supplies and medical gowns. They setup a drop-off at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus. This is their second donation drive in a week. But she said she isn’t sure if she’ll be able to do anymore.

“It is up in the air right now because of the recent stay-at-home order. We were able to get this one approved,” Schlortt said.

If you weren’t able to make it to this donation drive you can still drop off stuff on Sunday with a different group also collecting personal protective gear for hospital workers.

On Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at UCHealth Park the home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes will also be hosting a donation drop-off at the corner of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Avenue.

If you weren’t able to donate Saturday or Sunday you can also donate PPE during the week

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is also accepting unused personal protective equipment to distribute among our local hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders, and hospice.

You can donate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.. The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is located at 3755 Mark Dabling, Colorado Springs, 80907.