Mead High School principal resigns after photo of students re-enacting George Floyd’s death

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — The principal of Mead High School has resigned, just weeks after a controversial photo of students seemingly re–enacting George Floyd’s death went viral.

St. Vrain Valley School District Superintendent Don Haddad announced in a letter sent to school families that Rachael Ayers is resigning from her top position at Mead High School.

“While there have been several successes at Mead High School this past year, we have also experienced significant challenges, and I want to express my sincere appreciation for your continued support,” Haddad said in a statement.

Ayers worked at Mead for 12 years between teaching and serving as assistant principal and principal. Frederick High Principal Brian Young has been appointed to take over as Mead High School’s principal.

“As we welcome Dr. Young into the Maverick community, he will begin hosting student and community meetings to discuss advancing student success and achievement with a focus on a safe and inclusive school environment and culture for every student, teacher, staff, and community member,” Haddad said.