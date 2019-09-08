McDonald’s jumping into the chicken sandwich wars

The golden arches are adding a whole new level to the word food fight.

McDonald’s has decided to enter the wars of chicken sandwiches and added two fresh chicken options to fuel the continuing fast-food fight.

They have added a new spicy barbecue chicken sandwich, or you can go with spicy barbecue chicken tenders if you don’t like bread and toppings.

These products emerge just in time to match the famous stars of the summer, the chicken sandwich from Popeye’s, and the Chick-Fil-A original chicken sandwich.

McDonald’s claims that after a good test run, the launch was already scheduled, so you’ll be able to catch the spicy meals at your McDonald’s starting September 11th, for a limited time.