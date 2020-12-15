McDonald’s is offering 11 days of free menu items before Christmas

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

McDonald’s is planning on giving away McFlurrys to app users on the 22nd. (Photo: McDonald’s)

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s really wants you to start ordering through the chain’s app, and locations are rolling out a big round of holiday giveaways to encourage you to make your next order of fries by smartphone.

Beginning December 14th, the burger giant is giving out a different free menu item each day at participating locations through Christmas Eve, assuming you’ve spent at least a dollar and purchased through the app. Each product is promoted as a favorite of a “classic holiday character,” according to the press release.

McDonald’s has been on a bit of a celebrity kick, offering up deals in partnership with Travis Scott and J Balvin in recent months, but the latest list of celebrity tie-ins features entirely fictional characters (aside from Santa and Rudolph, of course).

On Monday, app purchasers can get a free double cheeseburger, which McDonald’s highlights as a favorite of the Griswolds from “Vacation.” Subsequent giveaways include a Big Mac, McNuggets 6-pack and a McFlurry. Check the company website for the full list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Whose Line Is It Anyway

World’s Funniest Animals