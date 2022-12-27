(COLORADO SPRINGS) — McDivitt Law Firm will once again provide safe, free cab rides home on New Year’s Eve, with their Safe Ride Home Program.

Since 2007, the personal injury law firm said they have been committed to keeping our roads safe by providing over 19,000 safe rides home. Due to COVID-19 and an interest in mitigating the spread of the virus, the program was suspended in 2020.

“We’re trying to make the decision easy and accessible for someone who’s out drinking,” said attorney David McDivitt, COO of McDivitt Law Firm. “Please err on the side of caution. We will pay for your entire fare home. All you have to do is tell the driver it’s on McDivitt.”

If you’re heading out to celebrate the New Year, McDivitt encourages you to have a plan for how you’ll get home. If you do not have a designated driver, or cannot arrange to have someone pick you up, you do not have to get behind the wheel. When it comes to drinking and driving, you can never be too cautious, McDivitt said. Simply hail a cab and the law firm will pick up the bill.

Here’s how it works if you’ve indulged a bit too much on New Year’s Eve and can’t arrange a safe ride home:

Colorado Springs – call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-766-4567 and tell them your ride home is on McDivitt You can also use the zTrip app to order a ride When ordering a ride through the app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking

– call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-766-4567 and tell them your ride home is on McDivitt Pueblo – call City Cab at 719-543-2525 and tell them your ride home is on McDivitt

Once you’re in the cab, simply tell the driver “It’s on McDivitt.” Rides are offered only to the customer’s home, not to a party or bar, McDivitt said.

“The professionals at McDivitt Law Firm work with clients who have been injured or lost loved ones in alcohol related crashes,” the law firm said in a press release. “McDivitt team members have seen firsthand the destructive nature of drinking and driving; you can never be too careful.”

McDivitt said that due to the high number of ride requests, rides cannot be guaranteed for everyone who calls; however, every attempt will be made to accommodate all requests. Drivers have the right to use their discretion when accepting fares. Patrons are reminded to tip their drivers accordingly.