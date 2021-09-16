Mayor’s Office announces finalists for 2021 Mayor’s Young Leader Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mayor’s Office has announced the finalists for the eighth annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards.

Launched in 2015 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals age 40 and under, a record number of nominations were received during the nomination period this year, from Wednesday, Aug. 11 until Monday, Aug. 30.

Of the nominees, 27 finalists have emerged across five categories.

Community and Economic Impact

Dani Barger, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

Jordan Empey, Stockman Kast Ryan + Company

AJ Frasca, Panino’s

Latrina Ollie, Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, Quar Notary

Jessie Pocock, Inside Out Youth Services

Bree Shellito, Ent Credit Union

Creative Industry

Brandon Borne , Bornes Pro Media, My Black Colorado

, Bornes Pro Media, My Black Colorado Ashley Cornelius , Denver Health

, Denver Health Brother Luck , Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling

, Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling Stephen Martin , Explore With Media

, Explore With Media TerryJosiah Sharpe , Anthem Music Enterprises

, Anthem Music Enterprises Megan Whalen, Vladimir Jones

Education

Connor Beaudoin , Harrison School District 2

, Harrison School District 2 Harris Kalofonos , Goodvoice Group, Young Chamion Ambassador

, Goodvoice Group, Young Chamion Ambassador Cory Notestine , Colorado Springs School District 11

, Colorado Springs School District 11 Corey Williams , Harrison School District 2

, Harrison School District 2 Adam Wright, Mountain Song Community School

Sports, Health, and Wellness

Kristi Durbin , El Paso County Public Health

, El Paso County Public Health Jess Lyons , YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

, YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region Dayton Romero , Silver Key Senior Services

, Silver Key Senior Services Dr. Sara Saporta-Keating , Children’s Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs

, Children’s Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs Cassandra Walton, Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership

Technology and Sustainability

Trevor Becker , Rackspace Technology

, Rackspace Technology Sara Koeppel , Natural Resource Conservation Service, Magneti Marketing

, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Magneti Marketing Natasha Main , Exponential Impact

, Exponential Impact Alan Peak , South Platte Fly Shop

, South Platte Fly Shop Michael Riggs, Perch Security

One winner from each category will be announced during an award ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 3E’s Comedy Club.

A special “Military Young Leader Community Impact Award” winner will also be announced.

The ceremony will be emceed by FOX21 New’s chief meteorologist Matt Meister.

A livestream will be offered at the same time on the Mayor’s Facebook page @MayorOfCOS.

Event sponsors include 3E’s Comedy Club, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Fox21, Glassical Designs, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, and Vectra Bank.



Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Companies or individuals interested in sponsoring the event should email Donna Nelson at donna.nelson@coloradosprings.gov.

For more information on the Mayor’s Young Leader Awards, including a list of past recipients and a description of each award category, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA.