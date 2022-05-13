COLORADO SPRINGS — The 11th annual Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament was held at The Broadmoor Golf Club’s West Course early morning.

Tournament proceeds will fund scholarships for local students who plan to pursue public safety careers at Pikes Peak Community College. Proceeds will also benefit programs offered at The First Tee – Southern Colorado, a regional chapter of the international, nonprofit The First Tee organization. The First Tee is dedicated to serving youth through programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

Since 2012, the tournament has raised more than $650,000 with all net proceeds going back to the community. This year, a Spirit of the Springs endowment was established to build upon the success of the charity tournament and ensure future revenue for the initiatives. The City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives aim to cultivate future city government leadership and encourage citizen involvement, as well as The First Tee of Pikes Peak.

FOX21 News is a proud sponsor of the Mayor’s Cup golf tournament.