(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 1 Mayor Yemi Mobolade will present six individuals with the Mayor’s Young Leader Awards recognizing their impact on the Colorado Springs community, and the event will be Emceed by FOX21 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister.

The Mayor’s Young Leader Awards celebrates the achievements of young professionals aged 40 and under who are making a positive impact in Colorado Springs through their professional and volunteer activities. Nominations for the award were opened in the summer and closed on Sept. 1.

The City of Colorado Springs said Mayor Yemi was nominated and the first to win the award in the Community and Economic Impact category when the program launched under former Mayor Steve Bach in 2015. Since then 49 members of the community have received the Mayor’s Young Leader Award.

There are 30 finalists across the six categories who all live or work in Colorado Springs and are:

Community and Economic Impact

Chelsea Elstad , The Independence Center

, The Independence Center Brianna Goodwin , Colorado Springs Sports Corp

, Colorado Springs Sports Corp Skyler Nelson , Bailey Military Family Support Group

, Bailey Military Family Support Group Latisha Quintana , 4th Judicial District Court

, 4th Judicial District Court Annie Snead, ENT Credit Union

Creative Industry

Ashley Cornelius , UCHealth

, UCHealth Krys Fakir , KFE LLC.

, KFE LLC. Alison King , Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Victoria Lipscomb , Colorado Springs CommunityWorks

, Colorado Springs CommunityWorks TerryJosiah Sharpe, Anthem Music Enterprises

Education

Brandi Bergh , Early Connections Learning Centers

, Early Connections Learning Centers Shay Dabney , Citizen’s Project

, Citizen’s Project William “Billy” Kinn , Catamount Institute

, Catamount Institute Noea Moss , Liberty Mutual

, Liberty Mutual Matt Radcliffe, Pikes Peak State College

Military Leaders

Samantha Chapman , Sentinels of Freedom

, Sentinels of Freedom Kimberly Gold , The Gold Standard

, The Gold Standard Sgt. Daryl Griffin , United States Space Force

, United States Space Force Sgt. Brandi Ketchum , U.S. Army

, U.S. Army 1LT Anchor Losch, U.S. Army

Sports, Health & Wellness

Melanie Baker , UCHealth

, UCHealth Rachael Degurse , MD, Pearl Skin & Body Rejuvenation

, MD, Pearl Skin & Body Rejuvenation Dan Hoang , Campfire Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

, Campfire Smiles Pediatric Dentistry Rachel Keener , Community Health Partnership

, Community Health Partnership Connie Ryan, Journey Care Coordinating

Technology & Sustainability

Christopher Aaby , Great Outdoors Colorado

, Great Outdoors Colorado Luz C. González , Industry Ikon

, Industry Ikon Maréa Janae , Dream Catcher Weddings

, Dream Catcher Weddings Matthew Minneman , RainTech

, RainTech Cully Radvillas, SRAM

The event begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Ent Center for the Arts located at 5225 North Nevada Avenue. The event begins with a networking and red carpet entrance that precedes the official program that is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. The event runs till 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on the Colorado Springs website.