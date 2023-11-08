(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor Yemi Mobolade released a statement on ballot issue 2A after it failed to pass in the Nov. 7 election, and reaffirms his commitment to public safety.

2A would have allowed the City to retain $4.7 million in order to construct and equip a training facility for the Colorado Springs Police Department. The issue would not have imposed any new tax or increased existing tax, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

“To our police officers, who we rely on to keep us safe, please know that our city and my administration is firmly behind you. Our residents are asking for a safer Colorado Springs, and we are committed to delivering on that expectation,” wrote Mayor Mobolade.

Mobolade says the training facility will still be constructed. “As always, we will get creative piecing together the funding needed to ensure our community is safe. Public safety remains my top priority, and we are focused on improving recruiting, retention, and response times.”