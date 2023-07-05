(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, July 5 Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced the creation of a new mayor’s office to build community relationships, enhance the quality of life and reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the community.

The City of Colorado Springs said the office, established using two existing City positions, will be dedicated to building relationships with the community by engaging neighborhoods, community leaders, partners, interest groups, and community organizations.

“The Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs will serve as the bridge between the mayor’s office and the city and help create meaningful partnerships. And to continue in that tradition to help raise the voices of all those who want Colorado Springs to be the best place to live. By working together, we can create an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe, and vibrant world-class American city,” said Mayor Mobolade

The City said the office will be supported by two staff members who report directly to the Mayor. Danielle Summerville is the cultural & community outreach programs manager and will work on programming and events that serve to enhance the quality of life and reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the community.

Summerville previously served in Human Resources as the City’s first diversity and community outreach programs manager. Before working for the City, she had a 19-year career with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado – Pikes Peak where she served as executive director for 10 years.

Thomas Thompson will be the community affairs advisor. He will help provide a direct connection for community groups to work with the Mayor’s Office, according to The City.