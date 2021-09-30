Mayor Suthers to deliver State of the City address on October 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mayor John Suthers will deliver his seventh State of the City address on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Broadmoor.

Mayor Suthers plans to discuss the community’s resiliency through the pandemic, the city’s infrastructure and economic improvements, along with several other accomplishments. The Mayor is also expected to identify and discuss some of the city’s current challenges.

The State of the City address is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and presented by GE Johnson. The Mayor’s speech will be broadcast live on Facebook @CityofCOS and @MayorofCOS.

The State of the City address is scheduled for Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Broadmoor Hall B, 1 Lake Avenue.

People wishing to attend the event must register here.

Per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), attendees are encouraged to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals are encouraged to stay home and watch the address online if they are not feeling well or experiencing any symptoms.

Immediately following the event, copies of the speech will be available. The speech will also be posted at ColoradoSprings.gov/Mayors-Office.