Mayor Nick Gradisar issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency

PUEBLO, Colo. – Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar has issued a formal declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo.

The declaration went into effect at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and ends at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

“We know temperatures are dropping over the next few days and with the snow forecast for Pueblo, we want to make sure our local churches and religious institutions have the ability to welcome in people for temporary shelter to keep everyone safe,” said Mayor Gradisar.

Local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the city’s homeless.

