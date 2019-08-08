Mayor John Suthers urges community to be patient while waiting for information on recent officer-involved shooting

Protesters marched down streets of Colorado Springs over the weekend demanding justice for De’von Bailey. He was the 19-year-old who was shot and killed August 3 by police.

“I would ask the community to let the process run its course,” Mayor John Suthers stated Wednesday.

Following the August 3 shooting, Bailey’s family called him a victim of brutality. Later, protesters stormed police headquarters, questioning officers’ handling of the deadly incident.

Mayor Suthers said this is the seventh OIS this year but it’s the first one to have protesters.

“It’s a race issue, in that we’ve had seven officer involved shootings this year and no one was protesting any others. This is the first where an African American was shot. So I assume its a race issue of some sort,” Mayor Suthers said.

As for the video that surfaced that showed moments of interaction between Bailey and police, Mayor Suthers said that is just a portion of what happened.

“That’s one snippet of tape that doesn’t have the whole incident on it but I urge people to understand, there is a lot more evidence on what happened and wait for more to come forward,” Mayor Suthers said.

Several protesters want to see the police body camera footage. FOX21 asked the Mayor when he expected that to be released.

“You’ll have to talk to the El Paso County Sheriff and the District Attorney but I feel like this happened Saturday and it’s Wednesday. I think they are moving fairly quickly,” Mayor Suthers said.

EPCSO is continuing this investigation.