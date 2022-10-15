(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail will start at 1:30 p.m.

According to the candidate’s website, Kellner graduated from the University of Florida, earned a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended law school in Boulder.

Kellner mentions the following issues, and more, that are important to his campaign: