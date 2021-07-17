Mayor John Suthers helps send off members of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday morning, members of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team boarded a plane headed for Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers met team members at the Colorado Springs Airport early Saturday morning.
Seven athletes boarded a plan to meet the rest of the 15-member team in Tokyo. Members who flew out Saturday morning included:
- Adeline Gray, 2016 Olympian and 5x world champion
- Tamyra Mariama Mensah Stock, 2019 world champion
- Jacarra Winchester, 2019 world champion
- Sarah Hildebrandt, longtime Colorado Springs resident and 2018 world silver medalist
- Alejandro Sancho, stationed at Fort Carson and part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program- WCAP
- Ildar Hafizov, also stationed at Fort Carson and part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program- WCAP
- G’Angelo Hancock, a Fountain, Colorado native and graduate of Fountain-Fort Carson High School, who will make his Olympic debut
Athletes will compete August 1-7.