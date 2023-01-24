(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar is inviting the public to attend and participate in the Community Connections meeting on Friday, Feb. 3.

This is the first Community Connections of 2023, and each meeting normally takes place the first Friday of each month. Special invited guests of Community Connections include residents of the Housing Authority of Pueblo. Mayor Gradisar will share City updates, recap the recently published State of the City report and answer questions of the public.

“I’m looking forward to hosting the first Community Connections of the year to give an update about progress of the City of Pueblo and the projects we have on the horizon in 2023,” said Mayor Gradisar. “I encourage all Puebloans to attend to stay up to date about City matters.”

Mayor Gradisar encourages questions be submitted ahead of time to mayor@pueblo.us by Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook at facebook.com/MayorNickGradisar.

The in-person event will be held at the Vail Hotel, 217 Sout Grand Avenue, starting at 9 a.m.