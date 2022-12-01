(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor John Suthers is inviting community members interested in being civic leaders to apply for an opportunity to learn firsthand how the City government operates.

The Mayor’s Civic Leaders Fellowship is designed to introduce future civic leaders to the inner workings of city government with an emphasis on productive discourse in leadership. Applications are being accepted from Dec. 1 through Dec. 16.

The fellowship runs over the course of a year with one seminar per month. Topics range from public safety, public works, infrastructure, and economic development, to urban planning and renewal. The class is limited to 20 spots and those interested are expected to attend at least nine of the 12 seminars.

“I founded this fellowship to help ensure the next group of civic leaders has the tools and understanding to help make our community the best place to live,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Having an engaged citizenry with leaders who understand how local government operates is fundamental to ensuring a bright future for the City of Colorado Springs. I encourage anyone who has an interest to learn more about the program and apply.”

Community members will be required to complete a minimum of four hours of City Outreach volunteer opportunities, and will also have the opportunity to visit local non-profits, along with fire and police stations, military organizations, and various networking opportunities.