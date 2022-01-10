Mayor Gradisar, Pueblo Arts Alliance announce request for submission for Pueblo Bike Classic

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pueblo Arts Alliance, on behalf of the Pueblo Mayor’s Office, requests proposals from local artists for the upcoming Second Annual Pueblo Bike Classic.

The submittal deadline for call for artists is Friday, Feb. 11.

“We’re excited to host the Second Annual Pueblo Bike Classic and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to showcase the talent of one of our artists in Pueblo,” said City of Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “This is a fun way to highlight our pride in our city while also elevating the rich culture and background of our community. I’m looking forward to the entries we will see and the incredible artwork that our local artists produce.”

The first place winner will receive a $1,000 prize and with the work used for all print and digital ads for the Pueblo Bike Classic at the end of April. Limited edition prints will be signed by the artist and made available for sale to the public.

This call for proposal from local artists encourages artists to submit a design focused on the natural wonder and beauty of Pueblo or the feeling of freedom and accomplishment found in bike racing. Both focuses may be included or artists can choose from either suggestion.

The design should be 17 inches by 22 inches and all elements included in the poster must be generated by the designer or owned by the designer. By entering, the artist is stipulating that their entry is owned in its entirety by the individual who submits for consideration.

Criteria for evaluation includes the following: artistic merit, community impact, quality and uniqueness of design, aesthetic appropriate for all ages, a design which speaks to the attractiveness of Pueblo and the action of the Pueblo Bike Classic and must meet the design specifications.

Judges include one member from the Mayor’s Office, the Pueblo Arts Alliance, BloBack Gallery, Steel City Art Works Gallery and Create Art Studio.

“This contest is a great way for the City of Pueblo to offer opportunity to the creative community. The Arts Alliance is proud to be a part of such an all-inclusive event!” said Karen Foglesong, executive director of Pueblo Arts Alliance.

Judging in process begins Feb. 15 and commences Feb. 17, with a final artist selection and notification on Feb. 18. A written release must be signed, dated and returned by Feb. 25. The artist must coordinate with the Mayor’s Office to sign limited edition prints no later than March 10.

This project is open to artists or artist teams who reside in and do their artistic work in Pueblo County or directly surrounding areas. All applicants must be 18 years of age and have all necessary documentation and permits to work in the United States at the time of submittal of qualifications.

Artists must submit a W-9 before payment is rendered and be willing to sign the limited edition prints by specified deadline. Artists must be willing to relinquish all rights to the image or the City of Pueblo.

Up to three design ideas may be submitted and submissions must be a jpeg or pdf file. Delivery file must be a high-quality jpeg file and meet printer’s specifications. Artists should design with the idea that text will be added in order to promote the Second Annual Pueblo Bike Classic.

Artists looking to submit material must email karen@puebloarts.org before the deadline and include “Bike Race Poster” in the subject line.