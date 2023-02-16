(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar on Thursday announced his bid for re-election.

Gradisar has been the Mayor of Pueblo since 2019, and was Pueblo’s first Strong Mayor since 1911. In fact, he was among those heading up the push to bringing a Mayor to Pueblo to lead the city.

Gradisar felt Pueblo was lacking a leader to go to the State Capitol and advocate for the City for things like grant money.

“As we launch this re-election effort, I continue to believe that Pueblo has a bright future,” said Gradisar. “It will take all of us to make sure that Pueblo is a just, equitable,diverse, and inclusive community. My message in my inaugural remarks were ‘let’s get started.’ My message to you tonight as we begin this re-election campaign is ‘lets keep going’.”

On Thursday, Gradisar highlighted what the city has done so far under his leadership, including new housing initiatives by rehabilitating vacant properties and helping small businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic before federal aid was even made available nationwide.

FOX21 News will continue to follow the Mayoral race in Pueblo, as well as candidates as they announce their campaigns.