PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Aaron Bernal, 38

Aaron Bernal, 38, is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” and 160 pounds. Bernal has a no bond warrant for:

Sex Assault which includes Assault/Child/Position – Trust – Pattern

Assault – Overcome Victim’s Will

Esteban Gallegos, 42

Esteban Gallegos, 42, is a Hispanic male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’11” and 200 pounds. Gallegos has a no bond warrant for: