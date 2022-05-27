PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.
Aaron Bernal, 38, is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” and 160 pounds. Bernal has a no bond warrant for:
- Sex Assault which includes Assault/Child/Position – Trust – Pattern
- Assault – Overcome Victim’s Will
Esteban Gallegos, 42, is a Hispanic male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’11” and 200 pounds. Gallegos has a no bond warrant for:
- Assault which includes Felony – Menacing – Real/Simulated Weapon