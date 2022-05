PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below:

Amber Rose Haney is a White Female, 26 years old, 5’5” tall, and 125 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. HANEY is wanted for Child Abuse – Knowing/Reckless Cause Death.

Carlos Jose Carrillo is a White Male, 18 years old, 5’8” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CARRILLO is wanted for Retaliation Against Victim/Witness, Stalking and Harassment.

Kailan Rodriguez Marion is a Black Male, 23 years old, 5’11” tall, and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MARION is wanted for Sex Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (5), Sex Assault – Pattern of Abuse (4), Enticement of Child, Internet Luring of Child, Theft, Forgery and Trespass 1 – Auto.

Rashawn Julian Marquez is a Black Male, 19 years old, 5’6” tall, and 122 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MARQUEZ is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Discharge Firearm (2), Prohibited Use of Weapon (3), Assault 3, Tampering 2, Harassment (2), Obstruction, MVT – Agg., Reckless Endangerment, Child Abuse, Violation of Protection Order (5), Carrying Concealed Weapon, Marijuana Possession, Driving Under Restraint, Driving Under Influence (2) Speeding (2) and False Info to Pawn Broker.

Thaddeus James Mercado is a Black Male, 30 years old, 5’10” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MERCADO is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation (2), Harassment (2), Kidnapping 2, Felony Menacing w/Weapon (2), Assault 3 and False Imprisonment.

Paul Wesley Post is a White Male, 37 years old, 5’5” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. POST is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Use of Stun Gun and Harassment.

Christopher Malik Wiggins is a Black Male, 18 years old, 5’5” tall, and 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WIGGINS is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon (3), Violent Crime w/Weapon (3), Violent Juvenile Offender – Weapon (3), Felony Menacing w/Weapon (3), Carrying Concealed Weapon (2), Handgun Possession by Juvenile (2) and Defaced Firearm.

Joseph Michael Woods is a White Male, 23 years old, 6’ tall, and 200 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. WOODS is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in cash for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.