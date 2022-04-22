COLORADO SPRINGS — The owner of a massage parlor in Colorado Springs has been found guilty of pimping, pandering, and prostitution.

Xinan Xia is the owner of Rose Spa located in northeast Colorado Springs, between North Union and Dublin Boulevard. Colorado Springs Police Department began investigating in 2020 after receiving numerous tips about acts of prostitution being offered to customers. They found employees there completed sexual acts for additional payment.

The 4th Judicial District announced on Twitter Friday that Xia was found guilty of pimping, pandering, and keeping a place of prostitution. Sentencing is set for July 6th.