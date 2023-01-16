(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A die-off event of close to 600 snow geese took place at John Martin Reservoir according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
CPW said that it has “observed a lower level of die-off at most reservoirs in the Lamar area.”
These events are being tracked by CPW and the public is asked to call and report if they find three or more dead wild birds in an area within a two-week period.
Offices in the Southeastern Region are as follows:
- Lamar Office – (719) 336-6600, 2500 South Main Street Lamar, Colorado 81052
- John Martin Reservoir State Park Office – (719) 829-1801, 30703 Co Rd 24 Hasty, CO 81044
- Trinidad Lake State Park Office – (719) 846-6951, 32610 Highway 12 Trinidad, CO 81082
- Lathrop State Park Office – (719) 738-2376, 70 Co Rd 502 Walsenburg, CO 81089
- Pueblo Colorado Parks & Wildlife Office – (719) 561-5300, 600 Pueblo Reservoir Road Pueblo, Colorado 81005
- Lake Pueblo State Park Office – (719) 561-9320, 640 Pueblo Reservoir Rd Pueblo, CO 81005
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park Office – (719) 576-2016, JL Ranch Heights Rd Colorado Springs, CO 80926
- Colorado Springs Office – (719) 227-5200, 4255 Sinton Road Colorado, Springs Colorado 80907
- Mueller State Park Office – (719) 687-2366, 21045 Highway 67 South Divide, CO, 80814
- Eleven Mile/ Spinney Mountain State Park Office – (719) 748-3401, 4229 Co Rd 92 Lake George, CO, 80827
CPW has also asked for the public to call if there are any signs of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Signs of HPAI are:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy and appetite
- Swelling of head, comb, eyelid, wattles, and hocks
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Nasal discharge, coughing, and sneezing
- Incoordination
- Diarrhea
CPW said, “Simply contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office. Please be aware that CPW will not be able to respond to all calls and is focusing responses based on surveillance and management priorities.”
HPAI has been responsible for millions of commercial chickens having to be quarantined and disposed of so far in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Agriculture has been tracking HPAI data. In order to protect domestic flocks, owners should practice what the CDA calls biosecurity which can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has these recommendations for hunters coming into contact with wild birds:
- Do not handle or eat sick game.
- Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
- Wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning game.
- When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant, and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that come in contact with game.
- Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling animals.
- All game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before being consumed.