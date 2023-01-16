(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A die-off event of close to 600 snow geese took place at John Martin Reservoir according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW said that it has “observed a lower level of die-off at most reservoirs in the Lamar area.”

These events are being tracked by CPW and the public is asked to call and report if they find three or more dead wild birds in an area within a two-week period.

Offices in the Southeastern Region are as follows:

Lamar Office – (719) 336-6600, 2500 South Main Street Lamar, Colorado 81052

John Martin Reservoir State Park Office – (719) 829-1801, 30703 Co Rd 24 Hasty, CO 81044

Trinidad Lake State Park Office – (719) 846-6951, 32610 Highway 12 Trinidad, CO 81082

Lathrop State Park Office – (719) 738-2376, 70 Co Rd 502 Walsenburg, CO 81089

Pueblo Colorado Parks & Wildlife Office – (719) 561-5300, 600 Pueblo Reservoir Road Pueblo, Colorado 81005

Lake Pueblo State Park Office – (719) 561-9320, 640 Pueblo Reservoir Rd Pueblo, CO 81005

Cheyenne Mountain State Park Office – (719) 576-2016, JL Ranch Heights Rd Colorado Springs, CO 80926

Colorado Springs Office – (719) 227-5200, 4255 Sinton Road Colorado, Springs Colorado 80907

Mueller State Park Office – (719) 687-2366, 21045 Highway 67 South Divide, CO, 80814

Eleven Mile/ Spinney Mountain State Park Office – (719) 748-3401, 4229 Co Rd 92 Lake George, CO, 80827

CPW has also asked for the public to call if there are any signs of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Signs of HPAI are:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy and appetite

Swelling of head, comb, eyelid, wattles, and hocks

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Nasal discharge, coughing, and sneezing

Incoordination

Diarrhea

CPW said, “Simply contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office. Please be aware that CPW will not be able to respond to all calls and is focusing responses based on surveillance and management priorities.”

HPAI has been responsible for millions of commercial chickens having to be quarantined and disposed of so far in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Agriculture has been tracking HPAI data. In order to protect domestic flocks, owners should practice what the CDA calls biosecurity which can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has these recommendations for hunters coming into contact with wild birds: