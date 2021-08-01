Masks required for unvaccinated in at-risk settings due to rise in delta variant cases

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment extended existing public health orders and amended another requiring face masks in locations serving vulnerable populations.

“The prevalence of the Delta variant, coupled with the fact that many eligible Coloradans are not fully vaccinated, is threatening our progress here in Colorado. That’s why we are taking additional steps to protect the most vulnerable, including extending mask requirements in congregate settings. We support and fully expect local communities to take additional steps to protect their communities given the variability of disease transmission and vaccination across the state,” Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander said.

List: Which Colorado counties are recommending masks again?

All unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated visitors, residents and patients must wear a face covering at the following locations:

Homeless shelters

Prisons

Jails

Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures)

All unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated staff must wear medical grade masks while working in any of these establishments.

List: Colorado school district COVID-19 rules

Exceptions to the mask requirement are: children 11 years and younger, people with difficulty breathing, hearing impaired, people entering one of the listed places asked to remove face covering for identification purposes, public safety workers, and anyone officiating religious ceremonies when it is necessary to remove a face covering.

Read full amended health order Download

The amendment recommends that all unvaccinated staff and not fully vaccinated staff are required to test daily with a rapid test and/or weekly with a PCR test.

The public health order requiring masks in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities and group homes remains in place.

The amended public health order is in effect on Aug. 1 and expires Sept. 1.