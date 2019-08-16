Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass traffic fatality

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 1:18 a.m. on August 4, 2019, a motorcycle crash was reported to the Colorado Springs Police Department on Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.

A motorcycle had driven off the road and the rider suffered life-threatening injuries. The Major Crash Team responded to the scene and took on the investigation responsibility.

Their investigation revealed that 41-year-old Anthony Moore, was traveling southbound on I-25 when he attempted to exit the interstate at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.

It appears Moore lost control of his motorcycle and drove off the left side of the road. Subsequently ejecting him from the motorcycle and immediately transported to the hospital.

On August 15, Anthony Moore died as a result of his injuries.

While Moore was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, speeding and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash as well.