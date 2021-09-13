Martin Luther King, III, to speak at virtual presentation

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: Cilvil rights leader Martin Luther King III speaks at a press conference on voting rights outside of the U.S. Capitol on September 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. King spoke on the need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act, the For The People Act, and the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Civil rights advocate and global humanitarian Martin Luther King, III, will give a virtual presentation at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 as part of the Pueblo Library Facebook and YouTube page programming.



King’s speech will kick off the library district’s adult summer learning series entitled Community Voices which will celebrate the diversity found in southern Colorado since the early 1900s.

Continuing his father’s work, King is a lifelong advocate of human rights and continues to work toward ending racism, violence and poverty on a global scale.

When talking about this approach to solving human rights-related issues he asks, “If we can live a day in peace, why can’t we live a week in peace? If we can live a week in peace, why can’t we live a month? If we can live a month, why not a year? And if we can achieve a year, why not a lifetime?”

