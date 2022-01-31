Marshall Fire responders get congressional commendation

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s a thankless job on many days, but on Monday, first responders got a special thank you from lawmakers in the nation’s capital. Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse hand-delivered the thank yous in Boulder County.

Curtis Johnson is the division chief at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. On the day of the Marshall Fire, he ended his day off and went into work, watching the fire wreak havoc across the area he’s called home for more than 20 years, challenging him as a first responder and resident.

“We thought we might have smoke damage, we thought we might be out of our home for a couple of days, and it wasn’t until later that night after 9 p.m. that we learned that our house was gone,” Johnson said. “It spread faster and went further than any of us could really grasp in the moment while we were trying to get people out in the field to both evacuate people in harm’s way and get firefighters in place to start addressing the fire.”

Johnson and his team of dispatchers were presented commendations from Neguse, recognizing their bravery in the face of intense tragedy in the community. Neguse said the move is just one way lawmakers can show their appreciation.

“Certainly, commendations and recognition of the first responders here is an important first step. We’ll continue to make the case in Washington as to better support the first responders who are doing this incredible work. Including for example, through Tim’s Act, a bill to increase firefighter pay, just by way of example. We of course are very engaged with the families who have lost so much during the course of the Marshall Fire,” Neguse said.

After losing everything, Johnson said the visit touched him.

“You know it’s super meaningful to know that he cares, to know that while this impacted this district, he really takes it to heart,” Johnson said. “We know that he will advocate for us back in D.C. and advocate for change at a federal level that may help us.”

Neguse also brought letters for the Sheriff’s Office, the Boulder Valley School District, Avista Adventist Hospital and some restaurants located in the fire zone.