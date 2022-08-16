PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off the east edge, then the west edge of the road, before colliding with a fence and power pole.

The motorhome then flipped and came to a stop on its roof. CSP said a tire blowout is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash.

The driver, 64-year-old Melinda Jansson, and the passenger, 75-year-old Erick Jansson, died in the crash. According to the Pueblo County Coroner, the two were a married couple from Utah.