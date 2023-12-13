(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said Marksheffel Road is closing for several days due to major underground utility work causing detours.

The City said Marksheffel Road between Barnes Road and Zircon Drive from Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. will be closed for major underground utility work. Drivers are told to expect additional travel time and seek alternate routes, especially during the day on Monday according to the City.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

The City recommends a detour route using Peterson Road but does not recommend Antelope Ridge Drive for detours.

The closure is weather-dependent and the schedule may change. For the most up-to-date information text IMPROVE to (866) 762-3640 to get text alerts.

the west and north legs of Barnes Road and Marksheffel Road intersection will remain open.