Mark Redwine set for Friday sentencing in 2012 murder of son, Dylan

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Mark Redwine makes his first appearance in district court in Durango, Colo. Redwine was convicted by a jury on Friday, July 16, 2021, of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP, File)

DURANGO, Colo. — Mark Redwine, who was convicted for killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in 2012 near Durnago, is set for sentencing on Friday at 9 a.m.

Included in the verdict were two counts of child abuse. It took a jury less than 24 hours to find Redwine guilty of all counts in July 2021.

Dylan and Mark Redwine

Investigators say Mark Redwine killed Dylan shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir northeast of Durango.

FOX21 News will cover Redwine’s sentencing. Check this article for updates throughout the day.