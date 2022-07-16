COLORADO SPRINGS — A 60-year-old infantry Marine veteran will walk from Colorado Springs to Aurora in support of 2-year-old Braxton Hankins who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

2-year-old Braxton Hankins

Jim Hickey, a Marine who survived kidney cancer himself, has walked over 8,500 miles in support of cancer patients across Colorado to date. He has made it his mission to garner as much support for children battling cancer through his walks. This will be Hickey’s seventh walk beginning his endeavor to help others.

Hankins reached remission in November 2021. He is undergoing multiple forms of treatment including chemo, transfusions, spinal taps and blood and platelet transfusions from donors at Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

Hickey began his walk for Hankins and children’s cancer awareness early morning at Mercedes-Benz of Colorado Springs. From there, his route will include walking by each of the Motor City, Chapel Hills and Denver dealerships on his way to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

Randy Gradishar, former Denver Broncos All-Pro Middle Linebacker and 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Semifinalist will accompany Hickey in the first stretch of the walk.

Hickey plans to arrive in Aurora on July 23 and will conclude with a celebration, which will include Hankins, his family, friends and supporters at 1 p.m. at General’s Park located at 1561 Quentin Street, Aurora, CO 80045.

You can support Hankins on his GoFundMe page.