March 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak most wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

MARLON DEONTE BYRD is a Black Male, 41 years old, 5’6” tall, and 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BYRD is wanted for MVT – Agg., (3), Theft, Criminal Mischief, Eluding, Assault 3 and Obstruction.

KYLENE VIRGINIA DIONISIO is a White Female, 22 years old, 5’1” tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DIONISIO is wanted for Assault 2.

ORVLE JAMES EMBRY is a White Male, 43 years old, 6’1” tall, and 190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. EMBRY is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Harassment.

ADRIA CLAIRE HENNIS is a White Female, 23 years old, 5’4” tall, and 115 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. HENNIS is wanted for Identity Theft (3), MVT and Theft (2).

MARIA DEL ROSARIO HERRERA-JUSTO is a White Female, 27 years old, 5’7” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HERRERA-JUSTO is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI – w/Deadly Weapon, Felony Menacing (4) and Illegal Discharge of Firearm.

DAMON ALI PERRY is a Black Male, 27 years old, 5’10” tall, and 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PERRY is wanted for Burglary 1, Felony Menacing (4), Assault 3, Violation of Protection Order (4), Child Abuse (4), Harassment (2), Burglary 2, Trespass 1, Criminal Mischief and Menacing.

ALISHA MARIE RAMIREZ-VALIENTE is a White Female, 31 years old, 5’1” tall, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. RAMIREZ-VALIENTE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation and Child Abuse.

STEVEN MICHAEL VELIE is a White Male, 35 years old, 5’6” tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. VELIE is wanted for Burglary 1 (2) and Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor 1.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.