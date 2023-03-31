March 31 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Spenser Wilson, 26, is a White male, 5’10” tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Wilson has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Theft and Use of Vehicle for Other Crimes. He has a second warrant for Failure to Comply, which includes Driving Under the Influence with 2+ Priors. His bond is $10,000.

Ross Lopez, 38, is a Hispanic male, 5’09” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lopez has two warrants for Flight-Escape, with one being a no-bond warrant. Warrants include Unauthorized Absence and Dangerous Drugs. He has a third warrant for Assault. His bond is $4,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.