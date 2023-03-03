(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Mark Vigil, 40, is a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 120 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Vigil has two warrants for Flight-Escape, with one being a no-bond warrant. His bond amount is $5,000.

Nathan Longoria, 39, is a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Longoria has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Trespassing.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.