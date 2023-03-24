March 24 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Derrik Wagner, 29, is described as a White male, 5’09” tall, 182 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Wagner has two warrants for Flight-Escape, with one being a no-bond warrant. Warrants include the following charges: Burglary, False Reporting, Criminal Impersonation, Forgery, Introduction of Contraband, Flight to Avoid and Unauthorized Absence-Aggravated Victim’s Rights Act/Crime of Violence. His bond is $2,500.

Paul Sena, 31, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 203 pounds, with brown hair and brown

eyes. Sena has two warrants for Flight-Escape, with one being a no-bond warrant. Warrants include Robbery and Flight to Avoid-Unauthorized Absence-Aggravated Victim Rights Act/Crime of Violence. His bond is $5,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.