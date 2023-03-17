March 17 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Christopher Herrera, 58, is a Hispanic male, 6’01” tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Herrera has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Vehicular Eluding.

Dillon Roebuck, 35, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Roebuck has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes a Weapon Offense – Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO). His bond is $5,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.